107th Annual Alton Halloween Parade

ALTON - Town Club Bar and Grill continued their annual tradition of selling hot chocolate during the 107th Alton Halloween Parade.

On Oct. 31, 2024, Cole Kribs and his family spent the evening dishing out hot chocolate, water bottles and conversation with parade participants and spectators. Cole’s father, Mark Kribs, owns the bar, and the family has “a front row seat” to all the parade action.

“It’s been a tradition for so long, we just kind of never really stopped,” Cole said. “We’ve been doing it a long time. Since we were kids, we just sat out here and sold hot chocolate and hotdogs.”

Cole said they also decided to sell water bottles this year since temperatures were higher than they have been in years past. They saw “quite a few people” come by before the parade even started.

Located at 2400 E. Broadway in Alton, Town Club Bar and Grill has been an Alton staple for decades. The family’s parade tradition started at least five years ago and will likely continue for years to come.

“We probably have a lot better things we can be doing, but here we are,” Cole laughed.

For more information about the 107th Alton Halloween Parade, check outthis article onRiverBender.com.

