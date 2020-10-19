SPRINGFIELD – Town and Country Financial Corporation ("TCFC") (OTC Pink: TWCF), the parent company of Town and Country Bank ("TCB") and Peoples Prosperity Bank (“PPB”), participated in the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago’s Targeted Impact Fund, a $14 million grant program. The Fund provides member banks with grants to help support relief efforts for populations hardest-hit by COVID-19 as well as to promote equity and opportunity for communities of color.

Through an application process, the FHLBank Chicago awarded Town and Country Bank $20,000 based on the Bank’s commitment to match $15,000. A total of $35,000 will be donated to seven selected organizations throughout Central Illinois and the Metro East as beneficiaries of the Targeted Impact Fund.

“As a community bank, we’re invested in supporting our customers and communities, now more than ever,” said Grant Franklin, Director of Commercial Banking. “By leveraging our membership with the FHLBank Chicago, we were able to maximize financial support to area nonprofit organizations to help them fulfill their missions and ultimately help our communities,” commented Franklin.

These organizations will be receiving a $5,000 donation:

Boys and Girls Club of Alton, is one of over 4,000 Clubs nationwide affiliated with the Boys & Girls Club of America. The Boys & Girls Club of Alton is a proud member of the United Way of Greater St. Louis and Illinois Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs. They are a not-for-profit organization that focuses on serving communities of color through individual contributions, donations, corporate contributions, and fundraisers.

Madison County Catholic Charities, a not-for-profit that provides emergency financial assistance to eligible individuals and families for rent and utilitites to ultimately help prevent homelessness. Madison County Catholic Charities also supports populations impacted by COVID-19 through its Mobile Food Pantry Program. As a part of this program, a food truck delivers a two-week supply of food to pre-registered individuals and families in rural communities throughout the counties of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, and Bond.

Community Investment Corporation of Decatur, a not-for-profit, community-focused lender that provides financing to entrepreneurs and businesses to develop and grow in the Decatur area.

Community Action Partnership of Central Illinois, a not-for-profit aimed at empowering either persons with low income and or the aged by creating and implementing poverty-fighting initiatives for those in crisis and those that want a life of lasting independence.

Horizons Soup Kitchen, is a daily soup kitchen and a free choice food pantry in Quincy, IL. The organization was founded in 2009 to feed local residents who need food, but also seeks to educate its 300 volunteers and the community about the cycle of poverty and the issues faced by people living in poverty. Last year, Horizons served over 38,000 individuals of all ages.

East St. Louis Charter High School, prepares students to be career- and college- ready upon graduation. The Charter High School is a school of choice for families in the East St. Louis School District 189. The school and its staff positively impact the educational and economic lives of East St. Louis, IL.

East St. Louis Center, inspires individuals and families and helps them lead successful and healthy lives. The Center provides care for young children and help teens prepare for college. It further helps young adults build skills that lead to success in college and for better jobs. The East St. Louis Center offers high-quality, affordable healthcare to community members as well.

