EDWARDSVILLE – Town and Country Bank is excited to share that Brenton Cook has been promoted to AVP, Treasury Management Sales Officer, joining the company's growing commercial presence in the Metro East. Cook previously served as the Branch Manager of the Edwardsville Town and Country Bank location for six years.

"Brenton has shown a great passion for helping our clientele with their financial needs," says Dave Hopkins, EVP, Community Bank President at Town and Country Bank. "Those traits will make him very successful in the Metro East region as he moves into this new position. We look forward to seeing him progress as we expand our base in St. Clair and Madison Counties."

"I've been serving the Metro East area for 15 years and have worked hard to deliver the best customer service," says Cook. "I joined Town and Country Bank in 2017 as the Branch Manager of the Edwardsville, Illinois, location, and I couldn't be happier working for a real community bank. My passion is helping business owners maximize their financial position to thrive in today's market. Town and Country Bank is the perfect place to accomplish my career goals, and I'm excited to assist the small business owners in the area directly."

Cook has deep ties to the Metro East area. Originally from Granite City, he attended Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville for his undergraduate degree and Master of Business Administration.

Article continues after sponsor message

Cook is enthusiastic about applying his years of expertise and expanding his skills with Town and Country Bank's Commercial Banking team. Throughout his career, he has held several roles in banking and has been responsible for achieving strategic sales goals, client relationship building, increasing deposits, and helping local business owners achieve their long-term goals.

Cook has been a member of the local BNI chapter since 2018 and currently serves as the Treasurer. In his free time, you can find him coaching his son's 7U baseball and basketball teams, playing golf, or attending hockey or baseball games.

About Town and Country Financial Corporation

Town and Country Financial Corporation, headquartered in Springfield, Illinois, operates as the parent holding company for Town and Country Bank, including the Bank's subsidiary, Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services, Inc. (TCBMSI), with locations throughout the central, west-central, and metro-east areas of Illinois. While the company specializes in commercial banking and mortgage lending, additional products and services offered through its ten branch offices include retail banking, affordable housing finance options, Small Business Administration 504 and 7(a) loan programs, trust and investments, and agricultural banking. The company, under TCBMSI, operates Community Mortgage Partners as a third-party provider for residential mortgages to other financial institutions throughout the United States.

Since the company began in 1962, it has opened multiple branch locations, acquired four community banks and three separate bank branch locations, and grew two Loan Production Offices into full-service branch locations. In 2017, Town and Country became an Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS) Company to gain traction toward reaching new goals and producing impactful customer results. Town and Country Financial Corporation shares are quoted under the symbol TWCF. For more information about the Bank, please visit www.TownandCountryBank.com.

More like this: