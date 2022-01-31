EDWARDSVILLE – Town and Country Bank is pleased to announce that Clair Crider has been promoted to Mortgage Loan Originator in Edwardsville. Previously serving as a Mortgage Loan Assistant, Clair is eager to continue helping clients throughout the Metro East with all of their purchasing and refinancing needs.

“We are so excited to see Clair grow and excel in her new role as our latest Mortgage Loan Originator. Her professional experience in mortgage servicing and sales will be instrumental to Town and Country Bank’s mortgage division and homebuyers alike. I know she has the expertise to build impactful relationships with customers, providing them with exceptional service when meeting their unique financial needs,” said Cass Wolfenberger, President and CEO of Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services.

“I am here to make the home-buying or refinancing experience for customers as easy and hassle-free as possible. My knowledge of loan programs and available grants will make the entire process efficient and enjoyable. Communication is key when it comes to buying or refinancing your home. As a result, I am always available to answers questions and help guide you throughout the entire loan process,” said Clair.

Crider graduated from Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, earning an associate degree in Applied Science – Computer Information Systems.

Prior to joining Town and Country Bank, Clair was a part of the Post Closing Corporate Team with The Home Loan Expert in St. Louis, MO as well as served as a Project Manager for Cardinal Catastrophe Services, Inc. in Edwardsville.

