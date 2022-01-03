JERSEYVILLE - Juniors Pete Barton, Danny Towell, Jacob Elliott and Tyler Ayers led the Jersey High Blue team to first place, while Highland senior Carissa Merkle and sophomore Mackenzie Davis led the Bulldog girls to the team championships at the Jersey Challenge bowling tournaments held Dec. 28 at Tri-County Bowl in Jerseyville.

The Panthers' Blue team won the boys title with a six-game score of 5.697, with Highland second with a 5,569, Alton finished third with a 5,467 score, Taylorville was fourth with a 5,364, Roxana came in fifth with a score of 5,125, in sixth place was Triad with a 4,809, seventh place went to Civic Memorial at 4,776 and the Jersey white team was eighth with a four-game total of 3,460.

Cameron Alberts of the Tornadoes was the individual winner with a six-game total of 1,271, while Hunter Hediger of the Bulldogs came in second with a 1,256, with third through fifth places went to Panther bowlers --- Barton rolled a 1,222, Towell had a 1,197 and Elliott was right behind with a 1,196.

Besides Barton, Towell and Elliott, Ayers had a great six-game series of 1.161. Casey Borkowski had a four-game series of 478 and Quinten Schulte had a three-game series of 443. Eli Hetzel led the Jersey White team with a four-game set of 724, while both Simon Purcell and Adam Kribs both rolled identical 715 series for the four games, Joey Kiel tossed a 669 set for four games, Alex Kribs had a three-game series of 455 and Heath Groppel had a single game of 172.

Along with Hediger's series, Highland saw Logan Oestringer toss a series of 1,171, Jacob Giloman had a 1,134 series, Cole Korte tossed a 1,101 set and Blake Ernst had a series of 907.

Ben Mitchell was the Redbirds' top bowler with a 1,150 series, followed by Eric Spond, who rolled a 1,125 set, Roman Cross had a five-game series of 953, Sam Ottwell had a four-game series of 684, Gavin Goeway threw a three-game series of 571, Gabe Futhey had a three-game series of 529, Drey Singleton had a two-game series of 341 and Grant Haegel had a single game of 114.

Caleb Wonders led the Shells with a series of 1,177, while Drake Westfall had a set of 1,124, Tony Green had a score of 1,085, Hayden Harvey threw a 952, Zach Meador had a five-game series of 694 and Ezekiel Corbitt had a single game of 93.

The Knights' leading bowler was Brock Lynch with a 1.020 series, followed by Andrew Neumann, who tossed a 999 set, Brice Riggar had an 818 series for five games, Jesse Fraley had a five-game series of 781, Keaton Ellering had a five-game set of 745, Josh Raffelle had a two-game series of 273 and Damon Willis had a single game of 173.

The Eagles were led by Eric Harkey's 1,131, followed by Jordan Teems' 966 series, Anden Hawk had an 883 set, Brayden Prott had a four-game series of 616, Ben Morris tossed a four-game series of 611, Brady Geisler had a two-game series of 302 and Ashtyn Mellenthin had a two-game series of 267.

Highland won the girls title with a team score of 4,914, with Triad second at 4,820, Taylorville came in third with a 4.073, CM was fourth with a 4,023 score, the Panthers came in fifth with a 3,861, Roxana came in sixth with a 3,786, Chatham Glenwood was seventh with a 3,387 and Alton finished eighth with a team score of 3,237.

Merkel won the individual title with a six-game score of 1,165, with Brylee Proffitt of the Knights coming in second with a 1,130, Sammie Malley of Jersey was third with a 1,066 score, Davis was fourth with a 1,034 and Madeline Woelfel of the Eagles came in fifth with a score of 1,033.

Along with Merkel and Davis, the Bulldogs had Lee Nicklin toss a 1,030 series, while Tiffany Hediger had a 988 set, Sage Thole had a three-game series of 315, Amara Vrell had a two-game set of 259 and Bailey Mettler had a single game of 123.

Along with Proffitt's score, the Knights had Rose Breyer with a 960 series, Kaylee Broadfield tossed a 920 set, Haylee Harper had a five-game series of 840, Sydney King had a three-game series of 431 Ava Burrelsman had a three-game series of 422 and Riley Reeves had a single game of 117.

Along with Woelfel, Allie Roberson threw an 852 series for the Eagles, while Kayla Coffman had a 703 set, Linda Paslay had a 485 series, while Highland's Mettler, bowling as a substitute for the Eagles, had a five-game series of 715 and Thole, also bowling as a sub, had a single game of 235.

Along with Mallie's score, the Panthers had Khloee Hall throw an 829 series, Corree Yates had a five-game series of 601, Julie Vest threw a four-game series of 472, Abbi Benz had a four-game set of 416, Jayda Bodenbach had a four-game set of 377 and Kate Heitzig had a single game of 100.

Kianna Jackson led the Shells with a five-game series of 755, with Brendalynn Blackford right behind with a five-game series of 753, Natalie Moreland had a five-game series of 643, Brooke DePew had a five-game set of 571, Molly Abney tossed a five-game series of 568 and Emily Wideman had a five-game series of 496.

Clara Veloff led the Redbirds with an 811 series, while Taylor Greco had a 726 set, Ava Taulbee had a five-game series of 507, Regan Spinks had a four-game set of 387, Aubrie Hancock tossed a three-game series of 281, Jaelyn Dierking had a three-game series of 270 and Chalyse Jarrett had a three-game set of 255.

