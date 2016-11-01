ALTON – After turning to social media after the theft of one of their tow trucks, Bradnick Past & Present Auto, located at 1126 E Broadway, Alton, is asking for the public’s help.

Brad Davenport said on his social media page that at around 8 p.m. on Sunday evening, a white extended cab dually with four aftermarket lights on the roof made its way onto the Bradnick Past & Present Auto lot and stole the business’s red 2004 Chevrolet extended cab tow truck.

A dually truck is a standard pickup truck that has a set of double tires in the rear.

“From the footage, it seemed that they broke into it and tried to hot-wire it,” Patricia Davenport said. “They couldn’t get it started, so they pulled the dually back to it.”

The business’s security camera captured the theft and to Brad Davenport, the thieves seem to be either professional criminals or scrappers.

“They must have been driving around days before,” Patricia Davenport said. “They must have seen the cameras.”

The owners of Bradnick Past & Present Auto are offering a $500 reward for any information leading to the vehicle’s recovery or arrest in the case. If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Ed at (618) 789-1618.

