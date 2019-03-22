Welcome to spring all around the Great Rivers & Routes region! Enjoy our weekly ‘springtastic’ tips, trends and reports on our region’s tourism and events.

On your mark, get set, jog, walk or race alongside the Mississippi River and cross the iconic Clark Bridge during the Alton Half Marathon 5K run/walk on Saturday.

Annual Alton Half Marathon & 5K



Saturday, March 23, 2019 starting at 8 a.m.

Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater

After this winter, we all need a good laugh! Comedian Bob Nelson takes the stage at Alton Little Theater Saturday night

Alton Little Theater presents: Comedian Bob Nelson



Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Diamonds, rubies and emeralds -- oh my! Take a look at some striking gemstones, fine jewelry and accessories of all kinds are at the International Gem & Jewelry Show at Collinsville's Gateway Center all weekend long!

International Gem & Jewelry Show



March 22, 23, 24, 2019 from Noon – 6 p.m.

Gateway Center in Collinsville

