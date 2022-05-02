ALTON - Pop-up stops featuring the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau’s new mobile visitor center, Traveler, will take place this week as part of the bureau’s celebration of National Travel & Tourism Week which kicked off Sunday, May 1, and runs through Saturday, May 7.

Traveler will visit Collinsville, Litchfield, Edwardsville, and Alton May 4 through 6 and staff members will be available to answer questions and encourage people to sign up for a $250 gas card sweepstakes at each stop.

The annual celebration of the contributions of the U.S. travel industry this year will spotlight the critical role travel plays in driving economic growth and building the path forward. This year’s theme is #Future of Travel.

“National Travel & Tourism Week is also a great way to start our summer travel season,” Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau said. “Travel benefits and supports the local economies and reconnects us to each other and the world. That’s one of the driving forces behind the industry and we are proud to be part of the #Future of Travel.”

Traveler will make the following stops:

Wednesday, May 4: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Kruta Bakery , 300 St. Louis Rd., Collinsville

, 300 St. Louis Rd., Collinsville Wednesday, May 4: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Litchfield Museum and Route 66 Welcome Center , 334 N. Old Route 66, Litchfield

, 334 N. Old Route 66, Litchfield Thursday, May 5: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Global Brew Tap House , 2329 Plum St., Edwardsville

, 2329 Plum St., Edwardsville Friday, May 6: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton

During these pop-up celebrations, people can sign up for a $250 gas card giveaway. A QR code only available during the events will direct everyone to an online signup form. The gas cards will be given away following each stop and winners will be contacted by phone or email.

Celebrated annually during the first full week of May, NTTW was created by Congress in 1983 to elevate the economic power of travel in the U.S. This year marks the 39th anniversary of NTTW.

“NTTW has special significance this year as the travel industry looks ahead to a bright future,” said U.S. Travel President/CEO Roger Dow. “This NTTW is an opportunity to recognize the collective strength of the U.S. travel industry and how we are rebuilding to be more dynamic, innovative, sustainable, and inclusive in the months and years to come.”

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is a certified Destination Marketing Organization serving Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, Montgomery, and Greene counties and East St. Louis in St. Clair County. The bureau is dedicated to educating visitors about the region by providing information regarding the area’s history, unique landmarks, recreational opportunities, leisure attractions, special events, and scenic marvels.

