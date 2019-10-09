SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) recently wrapped up its Industry Dairy Tour, which highlighted the state’s dairy industry to foreign market buyers. Twenty-two farmers and agribusiness owners from Mexico, Guatemala and Thailand took part in the three-day tour making stops in Highland, Greenville, Champaign, Mansfield and Naperville before the final stop in Chicago. The dairy tour takes place every other year and gives foreign buyers a chance to purchase embryos, semen, cattle and other Illinois dairy products.

“Anytime we get the chance to show off the Illinois dairy industry we welcome it,” said Bobby Dowson, IDOA Bureau of Marketing and Promotion. “It’s about building relationships with foreign buyers and showing them what Illinois has to offer. I’ve had buyers come back and buy from an Illinois farm they toured seven years ago. Having great products and making that connection is key.”

Estimated purchase numbers for this year’s dairy tour are not yet finalized but are expected to bring in nearly $1 million. Over the last three years IDOA’s Dairy Tour has generated $5.5 million in sales for the Illinois dairy industry.

