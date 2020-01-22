Centreville– Touchette Regional Hospital recognizes National Glaucoma Awareness Month and discusses the risk factors associated with glaucoma. Their medical specialists urge people to attend regular eye examinations to help diagnose glaucoma early on and treat it appropriately.

“New studies show that more than 3 million Americans are living with glaucoma,” says Dr. Safi. “I often work with patients who have been diagnosed with glaucoma and their biggest regret is not receiving an eye exam sooner. I can’t stress the importance of regular exams enough. Regular exams allow specialists to diagnose the disease early on and provide the appropriate treatment.”

Risk factors include African, Asian and Hispanic descent, being over the age of 60, family members of those who have been diagnosed with glaucoma, diabetes and severe nearsightedness.

Specialists at Touchette Regional Hospital urge you to visit your doctor if you are experiencing disturbances or irregularities with your eyes. Their ophthalmologists are credentialed in numerous health plans. The physicians, RNs, medical assistants and clinical service representatives, as well as licensed physician assistants and certified nurse practitioners, are proud to offer exceptional care tailored to each patient’s needs.

