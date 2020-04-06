CENTREVILLE, Ill., April 6, 2020 — Touchette Regional Hospital is pleased to offer a Mental Health Support and Resource Line for healthcare workers, first responders or anyone feeling anxiety due to COVID-19. Call 618-482-7158.

“Touchette has a focus on behavioral health, as we offer both inpatient and outpatient services,” noted Gretchen Jackson, director of outpatient services. “We wanted to offer our employees an opportunity to talk to someone when they needed to, but we also knew others in the community would need this same service. Our mission is to serve the community, so we are pleased to open this resource line to anyone who needs to talk.”

The resource line will be answered by trained therapy staff who will provide the caller a safe and confidential discussion.

Anyone struggling with emotions from their own fears, added stress and burdens in the workplace, concerns for a loved one or grief from a loss related to COVID-19 is welcome to call. The resource line is available 24/7. Call 618-482-7158 at any time. Messages will be returned as quickly as possible.

“We are here to listen and to help,” Jackson added. “This is a stressful time for many people, especially those in healthcare and first responders.”