CENTREVILLE— Under the current circumstances regarding COVID-19, Touchette Regional Hospital will be limiting visitors inside the hospital and at its Archview Medical Center, effective immediately. These restrictions are in place “until further notice” and are “subject to change as conditions change.”

Patients admitted to the hospital, Women & Newborns Center or outpatient surgery will be allowed one visitor. Visitors of end-of-life patients will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis. There will be no visitors allowed for other outpatient services at the hospital, Archview Medical Center or in the emergency department. The medical staff will collect a phone number from the patient’s family and notify when a patient is ready to be picked up.

In addition, visitors will undergo a health and travel screening. Visitors who are exhibiting signs of illness (fever, cough, body aches) will not be permitted. All visitors will undergo the same travel screening as the patient. Visitors under the age of 18 will not be allowed.

“We are doing our part to protect the health and safety of our patients and the community at large,” said Marcus Smith, security manager at Touchette Regional Hospital. “It is important that as a community we follow the recommended guidelines and work together to protect those most vulnerable in our community. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation as we continue to navigate the situation and provide much needed care.”

