Centreville, Ill - Touchette Regional Hospital recognizes sometimes the holidays can affect mental health which can lead to increased stress, anxiety, and depression. The behavioral health team would like to provide some tips to help you maintain wellness during the season.

“A lot of people feel pressure during the holidays,” says, Phillis Johnson-Haywood, LPC. “Traditionally, this time of year is considered joyous and fun. Unfortunately, for many people, the pressure to be happy brings upon stress, anxiety, and depression. As soon as you feel your mental health is at risk, you should see a professional that can help.”

There are tips you can follow to maintain positive mental health during this time of the year. Touchette Regional Hospital suggests making sleep a priority, avoiding the pressure to overspend by sticking to a budget, and most importantly avoiding the use of drugs and alcohol as a means to manage stress.

If you or a loved one is suffering from mental health concerns, Touchette Regional Hospital can help. Touchette Regional Hospital understands that mental health matters, not only during the holidays but all year round. If you would like more information, please contact Touchette Regional Hospital’s 24/7 referral line at 618.332.4028 or visit www.touchette.org to learn more about the services offered.

