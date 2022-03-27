BELLEVILLE - Touchette Regional Hospital is recognizing that heart disease is the leading cause of death and disability. The hospital’s providers recommend speaking to their physical therapist team to see if there are actions patients can take to keep their heart-healthy.

“If you're regularly going for a run or swimming laps, you don't need help from your physical therapist, but 3 out of 4 adults aren't exercising regularly. For those folks, a PT may be just the person they need,” said Mike Riley, Jr., Director of Physical Therapy at Touchette Regional Hospital. “It's not uncommon to get injured, then never get back to the old routine. A PT can help with the old injury and design a plan to safely return to regular activity.”

In addition to helping with general body pain, Touchette Regional Hospital physical therapists can help to safely increase activity levels after a major medical issue like a heart attack, stroke, or cancer. Recent research has shown improvements in cardiovascular fitness, fatigue levels, and even pain in cancer patients who participate in a personalized physical fitness plan from a PT.

“Oftentimes, PT does not require a referral from your physician,” explained Riley. “After a thorough evaluation, we work with your doctor and communicate the plan of care.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Hospital’s physical therapists can help patients overcome activity barriers and live a healthier life.

Touchette Regional Hospital offers physical therapy at locations: Centreville, Sauget, and Belleville. More information on physical therapy at Touchette’s 3 PT locations can be found at www.touchette.org/services/physical-therapy.

About Touchette Regional Hospital

Touchette Regional Hospital has proudly served the communities of the metro-east for more than 60 years. We offer 24-hour Emergency Department, Intensive Care, Cardiopulmonary, Laboratory, Radiology, Medical Specialty Services, Transportation, Sleep Center, Physical Therapy, Senior Care Services, Start Now Breast Cancer Awareness Program, Home Healthcare, Special Needs Dentistry for children, and Behavioral Health (inpatient and outpatient). For more information, visit www.touchette.org.

More like this: