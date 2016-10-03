EDWARDSVILLE - The third annual Touch-A-Truck event was again one of the biggest gathering places around the area on Saturday at Robert C. Stille Edwardsville Township Community Park.

Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles said every year, the Touch-A-Truck event seems to get bigger.

“The community support is overwhelming,” Miles said of the Touch-A-Truck day. “You have families and you have kids here. These are opportunities that kids normally don’t have to get up close and personal to a truck. We have a lot of military, law enforcement and fire vehicles here. The Two-Men-And-A-Truck is always popular. “

The Touch-A-Truck is one of the biggest events for family and friends to gather each year, Miles said.

“Again, it is just a reflection of the importance of the park and its role for families and friends to gather,” Miles said.

More than 35 different vehicles registered to participate. Sponsors of the event included Garwood’s Heating & Cooling, Cassens Transport, McDonald’s of Edwardsville, Crawford Murphy & Tilly, DeLaurent Construction Company, Maclair Asphalt, Hack Schmitt Chevrolet Wood River, Brickman Orthodontics, Illinois Senator Bill Haine, Cross Auto Body & Towing, Illinois Business Journal, Weber & Rodney Funeral Home, J.F. Electric, First Clover Leaf Bank, Irwin Chapel Funeral Homes, Eclipse Car Wash, Riverbend Head Start, Brueggeman Chiropractic Center, Sivia Business & Legal Services, Tiger Plumbing, and Bull & Bear Grill & Bar.

