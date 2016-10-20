ALTON – OSF Saint Anthony’s Physician Group is welcoming you to the office, with a high tech twist. The check-in process has now been streamlined with the addition of OSF Self-Serve Express. These new touch screen kiosks allow patients to check in for an appointment and verify insurance and emergency contact information with a few quick clicks.

The kiosks are the latest installment in a $2.7 million renovation of the OSF Saint Anthony’s Physician’s Group, Suite 205. The total redesign of the 11,000 square foot suite allows for a patient centric environment.

“We listened to our patients, and have designed this entire space around their anticipated wants and needs,” said Lauren Bowman, Office Manager of OSF Saint Anthony’s Physician Group. “The kiosks are an important part of that. They allow patients to skip the line when checking in for their scheduled appointment, taking the stress out of the initial check-in process.”

The OSF Self-Serve Express touchscreens are equipped with a privacy screen to ensure personal information stays private. The screens can easily adjust up or down to a suitable level for individual users, and also have Spanish language options.

Ask about OSF Self-Serve Express the next time you have an appointment at OSF Saint Anthony’s Physician Group. For more information or to make an appointment, please call 618-462-2222.

