JERSEY COUNTY — Torrential rain that began late Saturday evening, July 26, and continued into Sunday, July 27, 2025, caused significant flooding and standing water in parts of Jersey County, according to residents and the National Weather Service in St. Louis.

Jennifer Edwards shared a photo of Pump Station Road in Jersey County, showing the impact of the heavy rainfall. “It rained heavily most of the night. I live right down the road,” Edwards said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Several areas in Jersey County experienced flooding. Reports so far include Brookshire Place in Jerseyville, Bowman Station Road and North Irish Lane, Pump Station Road, and Illinois Route 16 in Fieldon. Multiple locations along these routes and the Jersey County area had water across the road, creating hazardous conditions for drivers. Additionally, standing water was reported in basements throughout Jersey because of the torrential rain.

The National Weather Service reported that Jerseyville received close to 9 inches of rain during the storm. Nearby Hamburg in Calhoun County experienced the highest rainfall totals, with 10 inches recorded. Further details about the impact in Calhoun County will be covered in a separate story.

Note: If you have flash flood photos, send them here.

More like this: