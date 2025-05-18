ST. LOUIS—U-Haul® has made 24 Company stores across three states available to help storm victims with 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage after a powerful weather system spawned a number of deadly tornadoes on Friday.

The tornadoes tore through homes — and in some cases communities — while being responsible for more than 20 casualties, according to news reports. Many families remain without power and face a long rebuilding process.

While St. Louis and other areas of Missouri were among the hardest hit, cities across multiple states experienced damage.

Access to dry and secure self-storage units and portable storage containers is vital to communities during the clean-up process. Find U-Haul-owned and -operated storage near you at uhaul.com/locations.

The U-Haul Disaster Relief program applies to new self-storage and U-Box rentals and is based on availability. The U-Box portable container offer is for on-site storage at Company facilities.

People seeking more information on the 30 days free offer or needing to arrange storage services can call the nearest regional office or visit any U-Haul-owned facility in the participating cities listed below.

ILLINOIS

U-Haul Co. of Illinois (1 Store)

(217) 786-2113

Participating store locations: Carbondale (near impacted city of Marion)

MICHIGAN

U-Haul Co. of Central Michigan (3 Stores)

(517) 507-5352

Participating store locations: Lansing

MISSOURI

U-Haul Co. of St. Louis (9 Stores)

(314) 766-4013

Participating store locations: Ballwin, Overland, St. Louis

U-Haul Co. of Missouri Northeast (11 Stores; 2 in Illinois)

(314) 355-7902

Participating store locations: Alton (Ill.), East Alton (Ill.), Florissant, Hazelwood, O’Fallon, Spanish Lake, St. Peters, Wentzville

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

About U-HAUL

Celebrating our 80th anniversary in 2025, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The U-Haul app makes it easy for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and -return options on their smartphones with our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 193,100 trucks, 138,700 trailers and 40,200 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 1,037,000 rentable units and 89.6 million square feet of self-storage space at Company-owned and -managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. Get the U-Haul app from the App Store or Google Play.

