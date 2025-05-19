GRANITE CITY - Granite City School District #9 has announced that all school buildings have power restored and the roof of Prather's gym has been repaired following damage from a recent tornado, allowing classes to resume on Monday, May 19, 2025.

Granite City School District Superintendent Dr. Donald J. Harris credited the City of Granite City's public works, police, fire departments, and Ameren employees for their support and commitment during the recovery efforts. He noted that "countless dedicated individuals have worked tirelessly" over the past three days to overcome the challenges caused by the tornado.

The district's update comes as students and staff prepare to return to school after the severe weather event disrupted normal operations.

The coordinated response among local agencies and utility workers was instrumental in ensuring the facilities were safe and ready for use.

After a tremendous amount of work by school officials, the Granite City officials and volunteers, Granite City held its high school graduation on Saturday, May 17, 2025. A photo is below.

