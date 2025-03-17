ST. LOUIS – National Weather Service in St. Louis Meteorologist Alex Elmore said on Monday, March 17, 2025, that survey teams are currently assessing the damage and tornado tracks.

“We confirmed tornadoes across our entire area from Quincy and Hannibal in Missouri east toward Salem, Illinois, and far Reynolds and Iron counties in Missouri,” Elmore said.

A series of severe storms, including at least six confirmed tornadoes, swept through Missouri on Friday evening, Elmore said. The storms resulted in 10 fatalities and extensive damage across multiple counties. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported fatalities in Wayne, Ozark, Jefferson, and Butler counties as the storms brought gusts up to 90 mph, hail, and heavy rain.

The strongest tornado identified so far was in the Desarc area of southern Iron County, Mo., with maximum wind speeds reaching 150 mph, classified as an EF3. Elmore noted that there were also several EF2 tornadoes reported closer to St. Louis, including one that traveled from Villa Ridge to Wildwood, with wind speeds of 130 mph. Another EF2 tornado was confirmed through Jefferson County, with preliminary winds recorded at 115 mph.

Elmore emphasized the ongoing nature of the storm assessments.

“Survey teams are out for 12 hours on Sunday," he said. "Today, they are focusing on the O’Fallon tornado and one that headed toward West Alton, Mo., and Alton. We expect to have a better idea of the situation by late this afternoon, possibly as late as this evening."

In addition to the tornadoes, significant damage was reported in the New Baden and Trenton areas, with extensive tracts being assessed by the NWS. Areas such as Rolla, Union, Villa Ridge, Bridgeton, Florissant, and Arnold in Missouri, as well as O’Fallon and Lebanon in Illinois, were among those likely impacted by tornado activity.

As the NWS continues its evaluations, the full extent of the damage and the final count of tornadoes will be determined in the coming days.

