COLLINSVILLE – Parents, educators, healthcare and emergency professionals, social service workers and all community members are invited to attend a free training workshop on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at the Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville, IL 62234, focused on a variety of emergency preparedness training to help everyday people respond to crisis situations. The workshop is put on by the Medical Reserve Corps of Illinois.

“As we’ve watched California wildfires and now flooding force people from their homes, it reminds us of the rapid response needed for disasters right here, including mass shootings, floods, and storms,” said workshop consultant Jeannette Tandez Johnson. “The Medical Reserve Corps of Illinois wants to prepare residents to survive and thrive after a community crisis.”

Free Workshop Sessions Open to All Include:

First Aid Certification

CPR/AED Certification

Stopping Bleeding from Traumatic Injuries

Autism Awareness in Emergency Response

Better Manage the Needs of Children in Disaster Response

Cultural Competence and Sensitivity

Hope and Help Delivered through K-9 Comfort Dogs

Mental Health Management During a Crisis

This preparedness training provides continuing education credits for nurses and social workers. Mileage reimbursement is available for those who live 25 miles or more from the training site.

Registration is required. People can sign up for one session or several throughout the day. All sessions are free. Register at https://mrcillinois.org/ad-campaign/.

All attendees will receive a complimentary breakfast, lunch, First Aid Kit, and multi-tool flashlight.

The Medical Reserve Corps Program in Illinois is a network of volunteers throughout the state who respond to emergencies, provide disaster and health education, and contribute to the betterment of their communities. To learn more, visit https://mrcillinois.org/ad-campaign/.

