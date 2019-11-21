ALTON - The TorHoerman Law Firm once again came through for residents of Alton on Thursday morning with a distribution of 500 turkeys on a first-come, first-served basis.

The turkey giveaway was done at the Salvation Army in Alton. Alton Mayor Brant Walker, Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons, and Fire Chief Jesse Jemison was on hand to help pass out the turkeys

Article continues after sponsor message

TorHoerman Law started the turkey giveaway six years ago when the firm learned the alarming statistic that 12 percent of Madison County families have difficulty putting food on their table every day. The goal was to make sure that residents from these food-insecure homes would be able to share in the great American tradition of a Thanksgiving turkey meal. Throughout the years, the generous local families and businesses that have come together to provide this important assistance during the holidays have been invaluable. Above all, TorHoerman Law is incredibly grateful to be part of a community that supports its neighbors in times of need.

“Bringing awareness to the issue of hunger in our community and maybe helping to create a family memory – or, better yet, 500 family memories – is a good place to start,” Tor Hoerman, owner of the firm, said. “I am proud of our staff and all of our generous friends that join us in this initiative, and I look forward to helping not only on November 21 but on many more occasions and in different ways in the future.”

“It warms my heart to know that I work for a company that cares enough about the community I was born and raised. It was great to provide turkeys to them without any strings attached,” Kristie Stephens said, a longtime employee of TorHoerman Law, a resident of Alton, and coordinator of the event.

A resident there to receive a turkey said some fitting words of thanks: "I thank God that TorHoerman Law Firm and Salvation Army did the generous giveaway so that I can provide a turkey for my family on Thanksgiving Day."

More like this: