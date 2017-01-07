GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIGHLAND 51, CIVIC MEMORIAL 48: Highland and Civic Memorial clashed for the third time this season in the opening game of the Highland Optimist Shootout Saturday morning, with the Bulldogs coming out on top – just barely.

Highland handed CM its first defeat of the year after attaining the Illinois Associated Press' No. 1 ranking in girls Class 3A this week, the Bulldogs hitting key free throws down the stretch to upend the Eagles 51-48.

The loss sent CM to 16-1 on the year and 5-1 in the Mississippi Valley Conference; Highland improved to 14-3 overall and 4-1 in the MVC.

CM had won the first two games this season over Highland; the possibility exists of a fourth meeting in the IHSA Class 3A playoffs.

Anna Hall led the Eagles with 12 points, with Allie Troeckler adding 11 with eight rebounds and Kaylee Eaton 10 with four rebounds. Madison Wellen led the Bulldogs with 19 points, with Ellie Brown adding 12 and Alex LaPorta 10.

CM hosts McCluer North at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, then meets Washington, Mo., at 7 p.m. Jan. 14 in the final game of the Liberty Bank Great Rivers Shootout at Alton High.

