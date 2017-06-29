EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's Elizabeth Choate seems to have a bright future ahead of her in tennis.

Choate, a student at St. Mary's School in Edwardsville, stepped up to the girls 16 division over the weekend at the Tiger Classic presented by Leskera Law Firm and Scott Credit Union and won the championship by defeating St. Louis' Ariel Madatall 6-3, 6-1 in Sunday's final.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I was returning (serve) pretty well,” Choate said. “My serve was a little off, but I was proud of my returning and I tried to come to the net as much as possible.”

Choate got started in tennis thanks to tournament director and Edwardsville High coach Dave Lipe. “Coach Lipe got me started here when I was five at the Tiger Tennis Academy,” Choate said. “I loved it. I played more than tennis at the time, but I slowly got rid of other sports and started focusing on tennis; I love it.

“I thank coach Lipe for starting me.”

Among Choate's goals for the summer is keeping her Top-5 ranking in her age group – Girls 14 - in the USTA's Missouri Valley region. “I'm No. 5 right now.”

More like this: