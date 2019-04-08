ALTON – Two quality teams met in an anticipated softball matchup Saturday morning at Alton between the host Redbirds and Southwestern and it was everything bargained for as Southwestern squeaked out a 5-3 win.

Southwestern is now 8-1 overall on the season, while the Redbirds also now have eight victories with three defeats.

Bailee Nixon and Alton’s Alyson Haegele squared off in a pitching duel in the contest. Nixon held Alton to six hits, with three coming in the seventh inning. Nixon fanned 10 against the Redbirds. Nixon is now 4-0 on the mound this season for the Piasa Birds.

Shelby Kulp paced Alton with two hits in the game. Mayci Wilderman opened the contest with a hit, then Molly Novack, Hannah Nixon, and Josie Bouillon opened with hits to go with a two-run double for Nixon in the first inning of the game. Southwestern led 4-0 at the end of one. Wilderman smacked a home run in the fifth for another run for the Birds, but Haegele was strong after the first inning for the Redbirds on the mound. She struck out five and only allowed five hits, looking strong after settling down in the game.

Abby Sullivan homered for Alton in the game.

Alton plays at Granite City on Tuesday, then at Edwardsville on Wednesday in two key matchups this week, then hosts Collinsville on Thursday. Southwestern plays Tuesday at Vandalia, then Thursday at Carrollton and at Carlinville Friday and at Marquette Catholic on Saturday.

