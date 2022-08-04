ALTON - Executive Director Al Womack, Jr., describes the Boys & Girls Club of Alton Great Futures Golf Classic as an "always top-notch" charity event. The legendary tournament is scheduled for August 12 at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course, at 4701 College Avenue in Alton. Check-in on the Spencer T. Olin Driving Range is at 10 a.m. with an 11 a.m. shotgun start.

Womack says the golf event is one of the top fund-raisers for his club, which benefits Alton area children with many after-school programs and much more.

Womack says the Boys & Girls Club of Alton's mission is simple but so needed in this area: "To inspire all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens."

If one thinks about it, aren't those three words what all parents and families likely want for their children? Womack the long-serving director of the club, has meant a considerable amount to children of the Alton area and has shepherded the organization for years. The economy is more difficult this year and Womack's goal for this year's tournament is to fill out all the places.

The Early Bird Fee which goes until Monday, August 8, 2022, is $400 for teams. This rate applies to full team registration. General registration afterward is $500 per team or $125 per player.

Fees include; 18 holes, cart, lunch, and ice cold beverages, Long Drive Contest, Closest to the Pin, Putting Contest, and Flighted Skins.

For more information, contact Al Womack at 618-462-6249 or e-mail him at awomackbgcalton@aol.com.

"We are hoping to have a full field," Womack said. "It is always a good tournament and a great time. We always have top-notch sponsors and we also have some sponsor positions available for those interested.

"With the economy, this is probably the slowest year for donations in 25 years. We really need for this event to be successful and for continued donations so we can continue our strong services. We want to be there for the children of Alton."

ONLINE REGISTRATION at www.bgcalton.org

