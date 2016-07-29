EDWARDSVILLE – The tournament's top seed fell by the wayside while the defending champion advanced as Day 6 of the $25,000 USTA Edwardsville Futures tennis tournament Presented by the EGHM Foundation moved into the singles quarterfinals and doubles semifinals Thursday morning.

One of last week's finalists in the Lewis and Clark Community College Men's Futures Tournament was also eliminated as second-round singles play took place at the Edwardsville High School Tennis Center, while the hightest-remaning doubles team advanced to the semifinals, which will be played Friday.

Top-seeded Blake Mott of Australia was knocked out of the tournament thanks to a 6-4, 6-3 loss to American Christian Harrison, while Argentina's Facundo Mena, who reached the Lewis and Clark final last week against Tennys Sandgren, fell to American Emil Reinberg 7-6 (7-0), 6-4. The highest remaining doubles team

“It was tough out there, but I was happy to get through (to the quarterfinals),” said seventh-seeded Connor Smith of Tampa, Fla., who eliminated Roberto Quiroz of Ecuador 6-1, 6-4. “I've known Roberto from college; he played at (Southern California; Smith played for Ohio State) and he's a very good player. I lost to him the last time we played, so I knew it was going to be a tough match and it was tough conditions out there; it's really hot. I haven't sweated this much in a long time, but I've been injured and I'm happy to feel good on the court.”

Australian Omar Jasika had a tougher time in his match, but prevailed 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 over American Jared Hiltzik to move into the quarters. “It was a tough match out there; it wasn't easy,' Jasika, who hails from Melbourne, said. “He (Hiltzik) played well and started off pretty good, but I started to find momentum. It was a bit cloudy today (as far as the weather conditions went for his match), so that was OK. I think it was a bit more warmer yesterday."

Here are Wednesday's results; all matches are best-of-three sets and are presented in bracket order:

SINGLES – SECOND ROUND

Christian Harrison (USA) def. Blake Mott (Australia) 6-4, 6-3; Marc Polmans (Australia) def. Tom Fawcett (USA) 6-1, 6-2; Omar Jasika (Australia) def. Jared Hiltzik (USA) 1-6, 6-2, 6-3; Emil Reinberg (USA) def. Facundo Mena (Argentina) 7-6 (7-0), 6-4; Gonzalo Escobar (Ecuador) def. Carlos Gomez Herrera (Spain) 6-2, 1-6, 6-1; Evan King (USA) def. John McNally (USA) 3-6, 6-1, 3-1 (retired); Connor Smith (USA) def. Roberto Quiroz (Ecuador) 6-1, 6-4; Tennys Sandgren (USA) def. Rhyne Williams (USA) 6-1, 6-4

DOUBLES QUARTERFINALS

Connor Smith/Jackson Withrow (USA) def. Lucas Gomez (Mexico)/Andres Schneiter (Argentina) 6-2, 6-2; Gonzalo Escobar (Ecuador)/Alejandro Gomez (Colombia) def. George Goldhoff/Martin Redlicki (USA) 6-2, 6-2

Article continues after sponsor message

Play resumes at 9 a.m. Friday at the EHS tennis center with the singles quarterfinals and doubles semifinals on the card; both finals are set for Sunday morning. Rain or weather conditions could alter the schedule; court assignments for later matches are tentative; for more information or updates on the day's play, visit www.edwardsvillefutures.com

SINGLES QUARTERFINALS

Court 2: Gonzalo Escobar (Ecuador) vs. Evan King (USA), 9 a.m.

Court 3: Connor Smith (USA) vs. Tennys Sandgren (USA), 9 a.m.

Court 5: Christian Harrison (USA) vs. Marc Polmans (Australia), 9 a.m.

Court 7: Omar Jasika (Australia) vs. Emil Reinberg (USA), 9 a.m.

DOUBLES SEMIFINALS

Court 2: Connor Smith/Jackson Withrow (USA), Gonzalo Escobar (Ecuador)/Alejandro Gomez (Colombia), not before noon

Court 3: Luke Bambridge (Great Britain)/Marc Polmans (Australia) vs. Evan King/Michael Zhu (USA), not before noon

More like this: