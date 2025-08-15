GODFREY - Complete with a bar and a drive-thru, Top Shelf in Godfrey is officially open.

On Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, village officials gathered to commemorate the soft opening of Top Shelf at 6529 Godfrey Road. The store will have a grand opening celebration at 9 a.m. on Aug. 22, 2025. In the meantime, they are open and ready to serve the Godfrey community.

“Everyone really welcomed us with open arms, it seemed like,” said owner Patrick Schutzbach. “We’re just really excited to be here.”

Top Shelf has a drive-thru, making it “neat, quick, easy and efficient” to pick up your products. They also secured a pour license, so customers can enjoy a single-serve beverage while in the store. Schutzbach hopes to welcome many people who will come out, have a drink, and “watch the game.”

They also plan to offer classes and sampling events every week. Schutzbach explained that experts will go over PowerPoints and coordinate tastings and pairings to educate people about wine and bourbon. He looks forward to sharing the artistry of these drinks with Godfrey residents.

Top Shelf’s Effingham location opened in 2018. Not long after, Godfrey resident Dude Jones encouraged Schutzbach to consider opening a location in Godfrey. Schutzbach met with Mayor Mike McCormick and presented plans to the Godfrey Village Board of Trustees, and construction of Top Shelf started last year.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Godfrey store, which is Top Shelf’s second location, is 7,200 square feet with a wide selection of wine, beer and spirits. General Manager Erick Jaffry and Schutzbach encourage people to come see what they have.

“I truly believe that we’ve got something for everyone,” Schutzbach said. “Our focus is customer service, and that's really where we’re going to set ourselves apart from the competition, and that's going to be our main focus. Just give us a chance.”

McCormick added that Godfrey is eager to welcome the business, and he expressed his excitement to see more growth in the village. As Top Shelf celebrates its soft opening and prepares for the grand opening on Aug. 22, McCormick looks forward to the continued expansion.

“It shows that there’s room for growth in Godfrey,” he said. “This business decided to come here. We didn’t recruit this business. They had a very successful store in Effingham, and they saw the future here in Godfrey. I think it’s showing that Godfrey is moving in the right direction.”

Top Shelf is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.