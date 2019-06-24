GODFREY – Top men’s seed Carson Haskins of Ballwin, Mo., and women’s top seed Shannon Gordon-Carney of St. Louis won the men’s and women’s open singles titles on Sunday in the final day of the 37th annual Bud Simpson Open tennis tournament at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

Despite morning and early-afternoon rain that plagued the St. Louis area all weekend, all matches were able to go on as scheduled.

In the men’s singles semifinals, Haskins won over third seed Austin Diehl of St. Charles, Mo. 7-6 (7-1 in the tiebreak), 6-3 to advance to the final, while second seed Kristopher Ortega of Homer Glen, Ill., defeated fourth seed Daniel Gomez Espinel of Elsah, Ill. 6-3, 6-1. In the final, Haskins won in straight sets 6-2, 7-6 (7-5 in the tiebreak).

In the men’s 45-and-over singles final, top-seeded Tim Hasara of Chesterfield, Mo., won the final over second-seeded David LaFevers of Springfield, Mo. 6-3, 3-6, 10-4, while in the men’s 55-and-over round-robin third round, Bobby Steierwalt of St. Louis won over Dan Dafcik of Chesterfield when Dafcik was forced to retire because of injury, while Dave Snider of Collinsville won the title with a 3-0 record, winning over Kevin Deaton of Bethalto 6-1, 3-4, when Deaton retired due to injury.

In the women’s 4.0 singles final, Dr. Laurie Burke of St. Louis won over second seed Laura Moore of Godfrey 7-5, 7-6 (7-5 in the tiebreak), while Gordon-Carney defeated second seed Victoria Zielinski of St. Louis 6-1, 7-6 (7-4 in the tiebreak). In the men’s doubles, the top-seeded team of Diehl and Haskins won the final over Cole Davis of Ballwin and Donovan McKnight of O’Fallon 6-2, 6-4, and in the third round of the women’s doubles round-robin, Brenda Gonzalez of Champaign and Moore won over Burke and Nicole Lowe of Godfrey 4-2, 4-2.

In the mixed doubles final, the top-seeded team of Ashley Hennis and Ryan White, both of St. Louis, won over LaFevers and Alexis Payne of Columbia, Mo. 6-1, 6-1 to conclude the tournament.

