EDWARDSVILLE - Top qualifying seed Mikeal Arsenault eliminated 16-year-old Eli Dieveney, while Devon Moskowitz knocked out Vladislav Melnic in the second round of qualifying for the main singles draw on day two of the $25,000 Edwardsville Futures tennis tournament, presented by The EGHM Foundation, on Monday morning and afternoon at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

In the upper half of the draw in the second qualifying round, Aresenaut won over Dieveney 6-7 (4-7 in the tiebreak),6-1, 10-4, while Pablo Paternostro won in a walkover past Matthew Forbes, Nicolas Ian Kotzer won over Rohan Sachdev 6-1, 7-6 (7-1 in the tiebreak), Tygen Goldammer won over Diego Britt-Alvarez 6-3, 6-1, Liam Krall won over Jarod Hing 6-2, 7-5, Marko Miladonovich won the first set over Vignesh Gogoneni 6-1, with Gogoneni retiring during the second set, Kelly Giese won over Ryan Colby 7-5 in the first set, and led 2-1 in the second when Colby retired, and Nick Steiglehner won over Kian Vakili 7-6 (17-15 in the tiebreak), 6-4.

In the draw's lower half, Braden Shick won over Rahul Sachdev 6-2, 6-2. Moskowitz eliminated Melnic 7-5, 6-3, it was Oliver Ojakaar winning over Nick Shirley 6-1, 6-4, William Manning won over Steve Christie 6-1, 6-2, Adam Farag-Cao knocked out Nikola Parichkov 7-6 (8-6 in the tiebreak), 4-6, 12-10, Jonah Braswell defeated Nick Herdoiza 6-3, 6-2, Si Montsi won over Lev Seidman 2-6, 6-1, 10-8, and Hunter Heck eliminated Raul Garcia on a walkover.

The third and final qualifying round takes place on Tuesday, as the winners advance to the main draw, which begins on Wednesday. Feature matches at 8 a.m. include Arsenault vs. Paternostro, Kotzer vs. Goldammer, Shick vs. Moskowitz, and Ojakaar vs. Manning. At 9:30 a.m., the feature matches include Montsi vs. Heck, and Krall vs. Miladonovich. First round play in the main draw also gets underway, with Victor Lilov meeting seventh-seed Kyle Kang, Adhithya Ganesan vs. Leo Vithoonien, and Kaylan Bigun vs. Alexander Razeghi. Kids Night Is a Big Success

Monday night was also Kids Night, presented by The Village of Glen Carbon, as kids were treated to a free clinic put on by the Edwardsville Tennis Academy and the Tiger Tennis Camps.

Former and current Edwardsville players helped coach the kids throughout the clinic, a very well-attended event.

Doubles Competition Begins

The doubles competition also gets underway for the Edwardsville Futures Tourney on Tuesday, with a total of four matches: starting at 4 p.m., with Moskowitz and Shirley meeting Ryan Fishback and Steiglehner, and Manning and Shick meeting Evan Bynoe and Paternostro.

At 5:30 p.m on Tuesday, the matches will be Spencer Johnson and Kotzer vs. Jayson and Michael Blando, and Hank and Jake Trondson meeting Alan Magadan and Karl Poling.

Sixteen-year-old Eli Dieveny, Diego Britt-Alvarez, and Devon Moskowitz were among the winners in the opening qualifying round as play got underway officially in the 14th annual $25,000 Edwardsville Futures tennis tournament, presented by The EGHM Foundation, Sunday morning and afternoon at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

Play was originally slated to start at 8 a.m., but was pushed back to later in the morning into the early afternoon, due to thunderstorms that went through the area, caused mainly by the hot weather that has infiltrated the St. Louis area recently. An excessive heat warning remains in effect for the area until Tuesday evening at 7 p.m.

When play did get underway,, Dieveny won a 3-6, 6-3, 14-12 decision over Jake Cohen, Rohan Sachdev defeated Warit Wannawitchate 6-2, 6-2, Britt-Alvarez eliminated Matthew Shearer 5-7, 6-3, 10-8, it was Jarod Hing over Joshua Lawrence 6-2, 6-2, Vignesh Gogineni won over Muhammad Dossani 6-3, 6-2, Kelly Giese knocked out Piotr Lada 6-2, 6-0, Nick Steiglehner got past Josiah Lawrence 6-0, 6-0, it was Rahul Sachdev winning over Mujtaba Ali-Khan 6-1, 3-6, 10-8, Moskowitz eliminated Eric Perkowski 7-6 (7-3 in the tiebreak), with Perkowski retiring in the second set, Nick Shirley won a close match over Jake Trondson 6-4, 6-7 (10-12 in the tiebreak), 10-8, Steve Christie defeated Marco Ziets-Segura 6-4, 6-2, Nikola Parichkov won over Jose Moreno 6-2, 7-5, Nick Herdoisa won over Harrison Deer 6-1, 6-4, Lev Seidman got past Rohan Belday 7-5, 7-6 (7-5 in the tiebreak), and Hunter Heck defeated Louis-Nils Michel 6-2, 6-2.

Also played was the first One Point Tournament, presented by Mike's Automotive and Courtesy Ice Cream, where the pro players and registrants competed in an all-comers tournament, where the winners advanced by winning a single point.

