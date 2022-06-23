O’FALLON, MO -Dozens of top prospect St. Louis high school basketball players from across the St. Louis area will participate in an all-star basketball game at St. Dominic High School in O’Fallon, MO help grant wishes to local children battling critical illnesses.

The fundraising event will happen on Friday, June 24 at St. Dominic High School located at 31 St Dominic Dr, O'Fallon, MO 63366. At 6 pm a three-point contest will take place followed by a dunk contest. The all-star basketball game will begin at 7:15 p.m.

The game is being organized by Luke Kahrhoff, a 17-year-old student from St. Dominic High School who received a wish from the Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas chapter in 2015 when he was just 10 years old. He said he wanted to fund a unique way to raise awareness and funds for the organization that helped him during his own medical journey.

“Eight years ago, I was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer,” said Kahrhoff. “During the course of my chemotherapy treatment, I learned that I was nominated to be a Wish Kid with Make-A-Wish. My wish was to train with the United States Men’s National Soccer Team. It was an experience that I will never forget and one that helped me tremendously throughout the course of my treatment. To this day, I am still involved with Make-A-Wish and I feel inspired to help other kids like me experience the power of a Wish.”

Kahrhoff has recruited some of the area’s top talent to play in the game including two-time all-state player Jobe Bryant, ESPN 3-star recruit Cameron Williams, and one of the top Missouri prospects Kobi Williams. One of the teams will be coached by CBC’s Justin Tatum, father of the NBA superstar Jayson Tatum. Retired NBA star Larry Hughes will also be in attendance to support Make-A-Wish. The festivities will include a three-point contest, dunk contest, and an all-star game.

Article continues after sponsor message

“During my treatments, my two older brothers were the basketball managers at CBC High School,” said Kahrhoff. “CBC’s coach, Justin Tatum, found out that I was battling cancer and he took me under his wing. He allowed me to be with the team and sit on the bench for two seasons. That experience changed my life and showed me that I had a support system in my corner. Because of my Make-A-Wish experience, I have two things that I am extremely passionate about; giving back to others and making a difference in the lives of kids.”

“We are extremely grateful for Luke’s desire to make a difference in the lives of others,” stated Brian Miller, Marketing & Communications Director at Make-A-Wish. “It warms our hearts when we see wish alumni who choose to give back to help grant wishes to other kids battling critical illnesses.”

Kahrhoff has surpassed his goal of raising $11,500 and has a new goal of $20,000, with the hopes of raising funds to grant two local wishes. Event tickets can be bought at the door of the game and are $10 each. There are also four levels of sponsorships to help provide support for Make-A-Wish ranging from $1,000 to $100. All proceeds will benefit the local Make-A-Wish chapter as they grant wishes to children with critical illnesses. Visit www.wish.org/mokan/allstar to learn more.

Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas

Make-A-Wish® Missouri & Kansas creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We are on a quest to bring every eligible child’s wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child’s treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and 50 countries worldwide. The local chapter is headquartered in Ballwin, Missouri, and serves all counties in Missouri and Kansas. Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas has granted 433 life-changing wishes this year and surpassed its 9,000th wish this summer.

For more information about Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas and how you can transform lives, one wish at a time, please visit our website (mokan.wish.org) and connect with us on Facebook (makeawishMOKAN), Twitter (@makeawishMOKAN), Instagram (@makeawishMOKAN) and YouTube (MakeAWishMOKAN).

More like this: