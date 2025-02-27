EDWARDSVILLE — A group of talented students from Edwardsville High School has earned recognition by being selected for the Illinois Music Education Association (ILMEA) All-State ensembles. The festival will take place from January 30 to February 1, culminating in a performance at the Peoria Civic Center.

The selected students include Liv Warner (Soprano I), Henry Winslow (Tenor I), Owen Zuercher (Bass I), and several others who excelled in their respective categories. The full list of students includes:

David Maloney (Bb Clarinet)

August Meiser (Double Bass)

Daniel Tossey (Bb Clarinet)

Mark Hill (Bass I)

Savannah Kohlmiller (Alto II)

Lucy Schapman (Soprano I)

Alan Chen (Violin)

Karis Chen (Violin)

Adam Cundiff (Cello)

Lyla Hahn (Cello)

Gwen Harkey (Violin)

Ian Kim (Viola)

Luci Klingensmith (Oboe)

Addie Lingafelter (Violin)

Lily Reynolds (Cello)

Miko Shimizu (Viola)

Maya Taylor (Viola)

Ben Waymire (Double Bass)

Amelia Zhang (Viola)

Students who score at the top of their section at the district level are eligible for selection at the state level. Choir members are assigned based on earlier auditions, while band and orchestra students must submit additional auditions in December to determine their seating and eligibility for Honors Band or Honors Orchestra.

The All-State ensembles perform music of the highest caliber, often reserved for professional musicians. The All-State Orchestra, for instance, functions as a full symphonic orchestra, similar to the St. Louis Symphony, featuring winds, brass, and percussion. The ensembles are led by nationally renowned conductors, providing students with a challenging musical experience.

The All-State Student Festival coincides with the Illinois Music Education Conference, which serves as a premier professional development opportunity for music educators across the state. This event attracts over 12,000 participants, including students, parents, and educators, to the Peoria Civic Center, highlighting the importance of music education in Illinois.

Victoria Voumard, Orchestra Director and Fine Arts Chair, at Edwardsville High School expressed gratitude for the continued support from the community as the students prepare for this prestigious event.

EHS Symphonic Orchestra and Concert Orchestra Perform At ISU Invitational

The Edwardsville High School Symphonic Orchestra and Concert Orchestra performed at the Illinois State University Orchestra Invitational Festival on February 14. Students spent the morning rehearsing with conductor Dr. Useon Choi, then broke out into smaller sectional groups coached by the string faculty.

The festival concluded with a performance by each of the visiting high schools on stage at the Center for Performing Arts.

