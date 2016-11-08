EAST ALTON - The push to consolidate the Wood River/Hartford, East Alton and East Alton Wood River High School Districts may have been stopped again this year.

With the unofficial numbers at 2,654 yeses and 2,663 nos, the push seems as if it has been voted down by less than 10 votes for the second consecutive year. The push was squashed in April 2015 by a similar margin.

Article continues after sponsor message

If the unofficial number stands, the consolidation of those districts will not be able to be placed on a ballot for two years, unless something drastically changes within one of those districts.

The reason the push did not have to wait the usual mandatory two years due to the East Alton School District's placement on the Financial Watch List.

Prior to Tuesday's vote the East Alton and Wood River/Hartford boards issued statements against consolidation while the East Alton Wood River High School District issued a statement in favor of it.

More like this: