ALTON - Tony's Restaurant & 3rd Street Cafe is moving to a new location to the corner of Piasa and 9th Street in Alton (the former Bluff City and Copley's spot) in early January.

"We will finish out the year at 312 Piasa Street in Alton and make our last night December 31st," Paul and Erin Ventimiglia said in a statement. "It will take us just a short time to switch over to our new location five blocks down the street. We plan to be open in early January.

"Tony’s Restaurant began 2019 celebrating its 65th year in business. In March, the river began to rise. For the next four months, we battled the floodwaters and ran our pumps nonstop. This was not our first flood at Tony’s and we knew that we would persevere. In March we were also given the terrible news that Paul’s father, Leonard, was in the advanced stages of cancer and we lost him In April this year. Shortly thereafter, we learned that the building we fought so hard to save during the flood may not be ours to keep.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We spent many many days negotiating, brainstorming and praying that we would be able to keep Tony’s in its original home at 312 Piasa Street, but it was not meant to be. We were completely devastated and unsure of our next move. We did know one thing for sure...we would do everything in our power to not let our 65-year-old family restaurant go out of business. We went to work searching for a new home for Tony’s. After looking at several properties around Alton, we decided on a location on the corner of Piasa and 9th Street (formerly Bluff City and Copley’s)."

Erin continued: "We truly hope all of that all of our loyal customers throughout the years will help us give Tony’s a wonderful send-off over the next month and a half and that you will help us give Tony’s a warm welcome in its new home. While we would have never chosen this as our fate, we have chosen to move forward with the very best attitude possible. We will continue to serve up those world-famous Pepperloins with Marvin Lovett’s expertise at the grill and your favorite Tony’s staff."

Erin said, of course, Tony’s gift certificates that you already own and the ones you purchase this holiday season will be welcomed indefinitely at the new Tony’s location.

"Anyone with parties booked after the new year will be given a full refund on any deposits or room charges you have already made. If someone has not been in touch with you yet, they will be very soon.

"Thank you to everyone for your years of loyalty and friendship! We look forward to wonderful new beginnings and making Tony’s a part of the Downtown Alton community for many generations to come with all of you!"

More like this: