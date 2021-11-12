ALTON - Erin and Paul Ventimiglia have continued the long-time family tradition of Tony’s Steakhouse and Bar Ownership in Downtown Alton at their 102 West 9th Street location.

The new location from Third Street provided more quality space and an excellent spot with constant traffic moving back and forth on Martin Luther King Drive in Alton.

Tony’s Pepperloin steaks continued to be the top item on the dinner menu and the other steaks are cut from the best meat possible, Erin says. The chicken, seafood, pizzas, and pasta also carry the extraordinarily popular Tony’s recipes of the past. Erin said the bar area is also one of the best-kept secrets about the business.

The bar is one of the best whiskey bars for miles Erin says, with close to 200 whiskeys available. Tony's wine list is equally as impressive as the whiskey offerings.

Adriana Ventimiglia, Erin and Paul’s daughter, manages Tony’s bar and bartenders.

“She is the fourth-generation to be working at Tony’s,” Erin Ventimiglia said. “Herself, Jacob Detto, and Tiffani Gamblin are the ones who whip up all the amazing craft cocktails at the bar. We have a full bar menu available. Our wine options are really nice with a lot of things to go with the big steaks. We have about eight taps of craft beers.”

Erin said they feel so fortunate to have the location they have, which also lent itself perfectly to curbside service during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Tony’s has always been a family-friendly place and we want to have a place where the whole family can exist,” she said. “We carried over a lot of traditional family pictures to the new location which people love to see.”

Tony and Edie Ventimiglia started Tony’s, and it has been a family business since 1954.

Seasonal patio dining has also been popular at the new location.

Erin said Tony’s has been voted "the best steak, best happy hour, best atmosphere, and best outdoor dining by the people of Madison County," something she said they are very proud of.

Tony’s is open at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Tuesday to Thursday hours are 3:30 - 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 3:30 - 10 p.m., and Sunday 3:30-9 p.m. The business is closed on Mondays.

See the web page to order online at:

https://tonysrestaurant.com/

or call 618-462-8384 after 3:30 p.m.

More like this: