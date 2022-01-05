CHICAGO – With Powerball® frenzy growing across the country, tonight’s jackpot has once again been increased - this time from $610 million to $630 million, making it the seventh-largest jackpot in the game's history.

With the jackpot at a whopping $630 million for tonight’s draw, players across Illinois are lining up at their local lottery stores and jumping online to the Illinois Lottery website to snatch up a ticket.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday with the next prize draw taking place on Wednesday, January 5, at 9:59 p.m. (CT).

It’s never been easier for residents 18 and over to play as Illinois Lottery draw-based game tickets can be purchased online, in-store, and on the Illinois Lottery app. Visit IllinoisLottery.com for more information.

