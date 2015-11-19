Eat, Drink & Be Merry!

ALTON - Alton Main Street will serve up local flavor at the Taste of Downtown, which will be held tonight from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Argosy Casino’s Music Hall. Tickets are on sale now at the Alton Visitors’ Center (200 Piasa St.) or at Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge (112 W. 3rd St.). Tickets will also be available at the door. Half of the 350 tickets have been sold, and the event traditionally sells out so make sure to get yours in advance!

For only $15.00, guests can sample a variety appetizers, entrees and desserts from many of their favorite dining establishments under one roof. Please note that guests must be 21 or older with a valid ID in order to board the casino. All proceeds from the fundraiser will help Alton Main Street advance the organization’s goals to improve and promote the downtown historic district.

Highlights of the menu include: Braised pork belly with sautéed ferro & a truffle caramel sauce from Mac's Time Out Lounge, and seasoned prime rib sandwiches plus H&B ham from Hansen Meat Co. Lewis & Clark Community College’s Dining Services will offer chicken caesar bruchetta, and Journey, Argosy Casino Alton’s fine dining restaurant, will be serving Berkshire Pork with jalapeño jam. Olive Oil Marketplace will offer flavored olive oils and balsamics, plus dip and salsa. Guests will enjoy salmon pâté from Chez Marilyn, Irish stew from Morrison's Irish Pub, and chicken marsala as well as chicken spiedini from Princivalli's Café. The Schoolhouse Grill at Senior Services Plus is serving Italian beef ciabatta & rustic BBQ chips, and State Street Market will feature soup shooters. Tony's Restaurant & Prohibition Lounge is offering cajun chicken pasta as well as sugar alley penne pasta.

On the sweet side, the 1904 General Store will hand out samples of delicious fudge in the following flavors: maple walnut, Irish cream, chocolate cheesecake and chewy praline. Ragin Cajun Piano Bar will serve their white chocolate crème brûlée bread pudding, and Dolce Cream is offering decorated sugar cookies, pumpkin cheesecake and turtle brownies. House specialties will also be served by Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge, Elijah P's and Franco's Restaurant at the Atrium Hotel.

Alton Main Street would like to thank chairperson Stacy Harmon, our host Argosy Casino and the following sponsors who have made this event possible: Riverbender.com, The Telegraph, WBGZ Radio, AdVantage News, OSF - Saint Anthony's Health Center, Phillips 66, Alton Rehab & Nursing Center, Roberts Motors, Firehouse Bar, Robert "Bob" Sanders Waste System, Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab, Paul Lauschke & Associates, CNB Bank & Trust, Carrollton Bank, Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation, Liberty Bank and Scott Credit Union.

For more info please visit www.DowntownAlton.com or call 463-1016.

