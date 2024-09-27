WOOD RIVER - Community members and elected officials gathered at Tomerlin Bookkeeping & Tax Preparation Services to celebrate their move to a newly renovated building in Wood River.

On Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, the City of Wood River and Wood River Main Street sponsored a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the remodel of 1 E. Ferguson Avenue in Wood River, the new site of Tomerlin Bookkeeping and Tax Preparation Services. This is part of the City of Wood River’s development, and representatives from both Tomerlin and Wood River expressed their appreciation for the move.

“We’re just excited to be able to continue to expand,” said Terry Richars with Tomerlin. “Jay Tomerlin’s grandpa started it and then he did a great job for a long time. We’re just trying to take the torch forward.”

Richars explained that they closed on the building late last year and spent several months cleaning it out and remodeling it. Construction started in March and concluded in July, and they are excited to now move into the building and begin work from their new location.

Article continues after sponsor message

Wood River City Councilman Jeremy Plank helped organize the ribbon-cutting ceremony, and his campaign provided food from Heaterz Food Truck. He said he wanted to do “a little extra” for the business to recognize their investment in Wood River.

“They were wanting to invest in this building half a million dollars, basically, and so how can we say no to that? So the city voted to give them TIF money to reimburse a lot of the capital expenditures,” Plank explained. “It’s a pretty hot spot in town. They want to be right here where a lot of their clients are. It seemed like a pretty good fit.”

Plank added that there are “a lot of good activities going on here downtown.” The city has grown a lot in the past few years as more businesses open up in downtown Wood River.

Richars echoed Plank and noted that Tomerlin is excited to be a part of the Wood River community. He said they are “absolutely looking forward” to opening and starting business in Wood River.

“The city has been real accommodating. They were able to give a little bit of tax incentives, which always helps whenever you’re remodeling a building that’s very expensive, so they were able to help out with part of that,” Richars added. “Our firm has been around for quite a while in the area. We were over in East Alton and just saw the opportunity for a building to remodel, and we’re just looking forward to having a lot more space.”

For more information about Tomerlin Bookkeeping & Tax Preparation Services, visit their official Facebook page or call them at 618-259-1636.