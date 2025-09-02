Tom Morrissey Steps Down After 10 Years Of Dedicated Service To Challenge Unlimited

ALTON — After a decade of devoted service, Tom Morrissey is stepping down as Chairperson of the Board of Directors for Challenge Unlimited, Inc. (CU). Morrissey, who retired after 23 years in BJC HealthCare’s Revenue Cycle Management Department, joined CU’s board in 2015 and was elected Chair in 2018. Throughout his tenure, he provided leadership to the board during a period of significant organizational growth. During these years, Challenge Unlimited expanded its operations into eight states, strengthening its ability to create opportunities for individuals with disabilities nationwide.

Challenge Unlimited proudly recognizes Morrissey for his commitment and dedication. His contributions as Chair have been instrumental in strengthening CU’s mission of providing employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities and supporting inclusive workplaces.

“It has been an incredible honor and privilege to serve in this capacity,” said Morrissey. “I am deeply grateful for the trust and support of my board colleagues and the community. Together, we have worked to create meaningful opportunities and positive impact for those we serve.”

“Tom’s dedication and commitment to our mission have been invaluable,” said CU’s CEO, Charlotte Hammond. “His leadership has helped guide Challenge Unlimited through important milestones, and his impact is reflected in the lives of the individuals we support every day. On behalf of our staff, partners, and board, I extend our deepest gratitude for Tom’s years of service.”

Morrissey will continue to support the board in an advisory capacity through 2026, assisting newly elected Chairperson Joni Lombardo, who will assume the role on September 15, 2025. Lombardo, who also serves as Vice Chair of affiliate Project CU in St. Louis, brings a strong background in sales and operational leadership, as well as a personal passion for disability advocacy.

Beyond Challenge Unlimited, Morrissey has been actively involved in the Alton community, serving on the board of Marquette Catholic High School and as a trustee at St. Peter and Paul Church, where he also held roles as parish council president and board member.

As he transitions from his leadership role, Challenge Unlimited expresses its deep appreciation to Tom Morrissey for his decade of dedicated service and the strong foundation he has left for the organization’s future.

About Challenge Unlimited, Inc. For more than 60 years, Challenge Unlimited has operated as a social enterprise dedicated to creating opportunities for individuals with disabilities. The organization has established a reputation as a trusted business partner to private companies, as well as to federal and state agencies, while empowering people of all abilities through meaningful employment. As an accredited Community Rehabilitation Program (CRP) provider, Challenge Unlimited fulfills its mission through employment programs and services, skills training centers, and community-integrated living options.

