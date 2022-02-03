GODFREY - Tom Long was a man who performed many roles and is remembered as someone who enriched many people’s lives throughout the region. He was an attorney, an accountant, a family man, a civic volunteer, and highly involved in the Village of Godfrey and Lewis and Clark Community College. Above all, and what he was most proud of was he was a family man and a devoted Christian.

Tom died on January 28, 2022, at the age of 71. His graveside services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Sunset Hills Cemetery, 50 Fountain Drive in Glen Carbon. Visitation and a memorial service will follow at Vaughn Hill Church Of Christ, 662 South Bellwood Drive, East Alton, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and memorial service beginning at 3 p.m.

Some may not know this, but Tom was C.E.O. & Vice Chairman of Argosy Gaming Company in its infancy, starting in 1990 and helping the company grow into what it ultimately became for the Alton economy.

Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick described Tom Long as a person that “meant an awful lot to me.”

“When I first got involved in running for mayor, Tom was one of my biggest supporters,” Mayor McCormick said. “When I first got elected mayor, we had to get an attorney and he stepped up and did it. He was a good friend and brought so much intelligence to the table and had so much background in business. He was very involved in politics and was a well-rounded man. He is going to be missed. I miss him deeply already.”

Former Lewis and Clark Community College President Dale Chapman described Tom as a wonderful, self-made person.

“I would say first over everything else, that Tom Long was a Christian man,” Dr. Chapman said. “He was one of the very few people in the region who I could go to and you know the counsel he gave you was his very best advice and he gave it from the heart and for what was the best interest of the region. I went to him often when I was president of the Lewis and Clark Community College. He was a key member of the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation and he freely gave of his knowledge of the investment world.

“Tom had a tremendous sense of humor. It was obvious he was extremely bright and self-made. He understand what it was like to be the first generation to achieve the success he had been able to achieve. He was was extremely committed to his family and had unwavering values. When he was doing anything, he came to do the right thing. He was extremely intelligent. I am very sad at his passing and I know others would say the same thing. Tom touched so many people.”

Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said Tom showed so much courage and strength in the difficult battle with cancer.

“Tom’s wife, Robin, stood by him every second and was very impressive in some tough times,” Mike said.

Tom married Robin L. (Barton) Long on March 10, 2001, and she survives.

In addition to his wife, Tom is survived by daughters, Margaret Long Kohl (Mike Kohl and children Charlotte, Barrett, and Louis), Erin Long Mays (Joe Mays and children Marion, Elsie, and John) and Emma Long; former wife, Virginia M. Long; brothers, Mike (Suzanne) Long, Dennis (Anne) Long, and Jeff (Diane) Long; and sisters, Mary Jo (John) Snyder and Mary Beth (Terry Siefert) Collier.

Tom had a legendary career in politics and was a member of the White House Advance Office, member of the Presidential Inaugural Commission for 2001 Bush/Chaney Inauguration, member of Bush-Cheney 2000 Advance Team, Site Representative for Bush-Cheney 2000 Victory Train Tour, selected as one of 22 electors of the Electoral College of the Republican Party for the State of Illinois, served as Lead Advance Representative for former President George W. Bush to Principia College, delegate to the 1988 Republican Convention – Hosted President George H. W. Bush in Madison County, Illinois.

He served as Madison County Assistant State’s Attorney under both Don Weber and William Haine. Tom was chairman of the Board & Principal Shareholder of First National Bank of Grant Park & First Community Bank of Godfrey.

Tom earned his J.D. from Southern Methodist University School of Law and his C.P.A. from the University of Illinois. He proudly served in the United States Army.

“Tom liked what we were doing for the Village of Godfrey. I am hoping I can continue to make him proud even though he is gone,” Mayor McCormick said.

“Tom was a good Christian man and he walked the walk that everyone else should.”

