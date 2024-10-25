BETHALTO – Four athletes from the Civic Memorial High School boys cross country team have made headlines after their impressive performances at the Mississippi Valley Conference meet held at Principia College. Max Weber, Landon Kearbey, Jacob Cranford, and Tullio Zampieri each achieved All-Conference status, contributing to the team's strong second-place finish.

The boys as a group are Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athletes Of The Month for the Eagles.

Weber, a standout performer all season, broke a 51-year-old school record with a remarkable time of 14 minutes 48.60 seconds. The previous record was set in 1973 by Layne Law at the Detweiler Park state meet. With this achievement, Weber joins Law as the only athletes in school history to complete a three-mile race in under 15 minutes while wearing a CM uniform.

In addition to Weber's record-breaking run, Landon Kearbey, a junior, finished eighth with a time of 15:45.80. Fellow junior Jacob Cranford secured ninth place, clocking in at 15:47.40, while Tullio Zampieri placed 16th with a time of 16:15.40.

Civic Memorial Head Cross Country Coach Jake Peal praised the dedication and discipline of these athletes, noting their commitment to daily training and improvement. Max Weber claimed his second consecutive MVC Championship, while Kearbey earned his second All-Conference accolade. Cranford and Zampieri achieved their first MVC All-Conference honors in cross country.

The achievements of these young men reflect their hard work and determination, serving as an inspiration to their teammates and the broader community.

