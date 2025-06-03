BETHALTO - Quentin Roose recently completed his senior year at Civic Memorial High School after an illustrious career from everything to athletics, and a diverse portfolio of extracurricular activities, leadership roles and community service.

Roose has been involved in ice hockey for four years, baseball as a catcher for two years, and tennis during senior year. The student will begin studies at Washington University in St. Louis this fall on a full-ride Pledge Scholarship.

He is a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete of the Month.

Roose has also demonstrated academic and leadership excellence. He served as captain of his Scholastic Bowl team and held positions as secretary and treasurer on the student council. Additionally, he founded a Peer Outreach Program to support students with academic and mental health challenges, as well as a social media page for the school marching band.

His commitment to community service is highlighted by an Eagle Scout project that involved planning and leading a $40,000 beautification initiative for his high school, requiring approximately 200 hours of work. He has volunteered extensively at the local Boys & Girls Club, the Wood River Kiwanis Club, and participated in annual food drives to support families in need.

Musically, he has been an alto saxophone player in his school band since fifth grade, earning numerous awards including Outstanding Solo and Ensemble Medals and leadership roles such as section leader. His achievements extend to academic honors societies including National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and the Spanish Honors Society, where he currently serves as historian.

His academic record is strong, with a 1510 SAT score and recognition as an Illinois State Scholar and Silver Medallion recipient. He has been accepted to several universities, including Augustana College, Case Western Reserve University, DePaul University, Rutgers University, and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, but chose to attend Washington University in St. Louis to major in psychology with minors in philosophy and possibly music.

In addition to his school and volunteer activities, he has held paid positions at Villa Rose Senior Living Community and IHOP, gaining valuable work experience while maintaining his academic and extracurricular commitments.

His parents, Eric and Rachel Roose, have supported his endeavors as he prepares for the next chapter of his education and personal development.

