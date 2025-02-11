BETHALTO - Jack Piening, a 6-foot-1 senior guard at Civic Memorial High School, has established himself as a notable athlete in multiple sports. With his team's strong basketball record of 17 wins and 10 losses last season, Piening has played a critical role in the success. He has performed substantially on the varsity basketball team for three years.

Piening is a definite team leader for the Eagles. Jack is a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete of the Month for the Eagles.

According to Head Boys Basketball Coach Lee Green, Piening exemplifies the qualities of a dedicated athlete.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"Jack is a great kid. He is so coachable and does everything you ask him to do," Coach Green said. Piening's commitment to the team was evident last year when he played every game as a reserve.

In addition to basketball, Piening has also showcased his athleticism in football as a quarterback and in baseball as an infielder and pitcher.

His versatility and skill set have made him one of the standout athletes in the senior class of 2025 at Civic Memorial.

More like this: