BETHALTO - Adam Ogden, a standout player for the Civic Memorial boys basketball team, recently achieved a significant milestone by scoring his 1,000th career point. The accomplishment took place during the Roxana Tournament.

Ogden's achievement was celebrated during a recent Eagles home game, where he was presented with a commemorative basketball.

Ogden is a Tom Lane Male Athlete of the Month for the Eagles.

Coach Lee Green praised Ogden's dedication to the sport, stating, "No one else better deserves it. He puts so much time in on his own, playing with his select AAU travel team, always in the gym shooting, and always with CM. He does so much on his own."

Ogden's commitment to basketball extends beyond high school; he has expressed interest in pursuing a collegiate education while continuing to play the sport.

According to Coach Green, Ogden is a "very intelligent kid" with a strong SAT score, and he is considering several universities for his future.

In addition to basketball, Ogden also participates in golf, showcasing his versatility as an athlete.

Coach Green described Ogden as a tremendous young man, noting his positive impact on his teammates and the Bethalto community.

