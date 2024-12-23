Adam Ogden (center).

BETHALTO - Adam Ogden, a standout player for the Civic Memorial boys basketball team, recently achieved a significant milestone by scoring his 1,000th career point. The accomplishment took place during the Roxana Tournament.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Ogden's achievement was celebrated during a recent Eagles home game, where he was presented with a commemorative basketball.

Ogden is a Tom Lane Male Athlete of the Month for the Eagles.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Coach Lee Green praised Ogden's dedication to the sport, stating, "No one else better deserves it. He puts so much time in on his own, playing with his select AAU travel team, always in the gym shooting, and always with CM. He does so much on his own."

Ogden's commitment to basketball extends beyond high school; he has expressed interest in pursuing a collegiate education while continuing to play the sport.

According to Coach Green, Ogden is a "very intelligent kid" with a strong SAT score, and he is considering several universities for his future.

In addition to basketball, Ogden also participates in golf, showcasing his versatility as an athlete.

Coach Green described Ogden as a tremendous young man, noting his positive impact on his teammates and the Bethalto community.

More like this:

Brunaugh Breaks Jersey Scoring Record But Panthers Fall To CM
Jan 17, 2025
Charlie Kilpatrick, Adam Ogden, Jack Piening Shine In CM's 15th Victory Of Season
Jan 30, 2025
Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete Of The Month: Multi-Sports Star Jack Piening Making Waves At Civic Memorial
Feb 11, 2025
Semaj Stampley and Talia Norman Claim Player of the Year Honors
Mar 23, 2025
Redbirds Defend ‘The Nest’ – Beat Edwardsville For Regional Title
Mar 1, 2025

 