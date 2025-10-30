BETHALTO - Max Weber of Civic Memorial High School made history on Oct. 25, 2025, by becoming the first athlete from the school to win three consecutive Illinois High School Association Class 2A Cross Country Regional titles. Weber secured the championship at the Taylorville IHSA Class 2A Regional with a time of 14 minutes, 29.6 seconds.

Weber is a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete Of The Month for the Eagles.

The senior athlete has demonstrated consistent excellence throughout the season. He claimed first place at the Mississippi Valley Conference Championship and the Madison County Championships, both with a time of 15:06.3.

Weber also won the Peoria High School Invitational on Oct. 4, finishing in 14:37.5. Earlier in the season, on Sept. 6, he placed second at the Granite City Invite with a personal record of 14:28.9 amid strong competition.

Weber's progression includes a 13th-place finish at the Class 2A State Meet in Peoria in 2024.

Looking ahead, he aims to build on his regional success at the upcoming Mattoon Sectional meet with aspirations of becoming a state champion. “I am not setting any limits,” Weber said earlier this year, reflecting his determination to reach the top of the state rankings for 2A runners and a possible state title.

