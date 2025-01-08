BETHALTO - Jacob Cranford, a Civic Memorial High School junior runner, is a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete of the Month for his efforts in boys cross country and his performance at the recent Great River Road Run in Alton in November.

Cranford showcased his talent in the annual 10-mile Great River Road Run, held in November, where he placed third with a remarkable time of 1:00.9. Despite the cold conditions during the final three miles, Cranford’s performance stood out in the highly competitive event.

Cranford's achievements this season for CM boys cross country have been notable, as he also secured fifth place in the Madison County Cross Country Championships on October 8, 2024, finishing with a time of 16:23.0. He recorded a time of 15:46.8 for 2.9 miles at the Jacksonville Regional and followed that with a time of 16:21 at the sectional in Olney. At the state meet in Peoria, he completed the race with a time of 15:57.4, finishing in 124th place overall.

Reflecting on his boys' cross-country season, Cranford expressed pride in his team and a determination to improve in the coming year.

"I know we can be better next year," he said, indicating his commitment to further development in both cross country and track.

As he looks forward to the upcoming track and field season, Cranford’s performance in the Great River Road Run serves as a strong foundation for his bright athletic career.

