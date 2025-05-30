CHARLESTON — Civic Memorial junior Tullio Zamperi secured a spot in the finals of the Class 2A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in the 800-meter run on Friday, May 30, 2025, finishing ninth in the preliminaries with a time of 1:57.56.

Zamperi advanced to Saturday's finals just behind Roxana’s Anthony Hardin, who clocked a time of 1:57.55 to place eighth in the prelims. The event took place at the Eastern Illinois University Big Blue track in Charleston, a venue Zamperi described as having a unique and energizing atmosphere.

“I am very, very excited. It is a goal I have had since last season,” Zamperi said. “I knew I had to take it to state meet, going by myself in the 800. I am very happy going to the final.”

Zamperi, recognized as a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete of the Month for the Eagles, also shared his appreciation for the track’s environment.

“I love the Big Blue track here in Charleston and the energy it brings. It is like a second wave of energy that you don’t get on any other track. Coming on that last turn on the track, it feels different, and I love it.”

He added, “I am happy to get back up to the level I thought I could and of course, make the final.”

This season, Zamperi has posted personal bests of 52.34 seconds in the 400 meters and 4:33.30 in the 1,600 meters. His personal record in the 800 meters was set during the preliminaries with a time of 1:57.55.

