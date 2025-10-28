Listen to the story

BETHALTO - Kristie Ochs, head coach of the Civic Memorial girls volleyball team, highlighted the achievements of senior athlete Keagan Thomas, who was recently honored on senior night for the Eagles.

She has also been named a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete of the Month.

Coach Ochs said Thomas has distinguished herself not only as a varsity volleyball player but also as a varsity cheerleader.

She has also been a varsity soccer player at Civic Memorial High School.

In addition to her athletic commitments, Thomas is actively involved in numerous other school activities and holds leadership positions at CM.

Ochs noted that Thomas plans to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, where she intends to major in primary education.

The recognition spotlights Thomas' diverse talents and contributions to her school community.

