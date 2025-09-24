BETHALTO — Taylor Brooks, a senior at Civic Memorial High School, is off to a strong start in the girls' cross country season. Brooks competed in three meets this fall, posting competitive times that signal a promising year ahead.

On Aug. 30, 2025, Brooks finished 26th at the Civic Memorial Twilight Invite with a time of 23 minutes, 4.5 seconds. She placed 139th at the Granite Invite on Sept. 6, clocking in at 23:30.0. Most recently, she ran a time of 24:04.4 at the Edwardsville Invite on Sept. 20.

“I am starting my senior year really well. I feel it is going to be a great season. I feel way faster than I have in the past few years,” Brooks said.

In recognition of her performance, Brooks was named the Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete of the Month for the Eagles.

