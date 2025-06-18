BETHALTO — Megan Griffin delivered a standout performance for Civic Memorial High School’s girls softball team during the 2025 season, excelling both as a pitcher and a hitter.

Griffin finished the season with a 9-10 pitching record and a 3.55 earned run average. At the plate, she batted .345, accumulating 30 hits and driving in eight runs. Her contributions earned her recognition as the Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete of the Month.

Raigen Schwartz, Civic Memorial’s girls softball coach, praised Griffin’s endurance and versatility.

“She is a pitcher with a lot of stamina who could pitch all seven innings,” Schwartz said. “She is also good at the plate and very good on the bases. She is very base smart.”

In addition to softball, Griffin was a solid volleyball player for the Eagles, demonstrating her athletic ability across multiple sports.

